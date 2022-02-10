TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A bill that’s designed to get some drug offenders off of the Kansas public offender registry has just passed a House committee. The bill has bipartisan support and continues to take aim at criminal justice reform.

Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston, told KSN that the bill is about redemption. The bill is designed to cut the time to get back in front of a judge and prove that you’ve turned your life around, so you’re not branded a criminal forever.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reports 5,964 Kansans listed on the offender registry are convicted of drug crimes, and 3,556 have been registering with the state for five years or more. Some argue this statistic places an unnecessary burden on the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“The majority of this is truly an addiction problem, and many people can relate to having an addiction,” said Owens.

The Kansas House Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice passed House Bill 2515. The bill cuts down the time from 15 to five years for certain drug offenders to petition the courts, to try and get off of the public offender registry, and potentially expunge a felony drug conviction, that’s if they meet certain conditions like not getting arrested. Sharon Brett, ACLU of Kansas legal director, argues the current law and public registry harms Kansans who are trying to reform their lives.

“Which could lead to discrimination in employment opportunities or housing opportunities as well, and so it can have a pretty profound impact on your ability to hold a job your ability to find a safe place to live,” said Brett.

“You have the right to earn redemption and to find your place back in society and not branded as a felon forever,” said Owens.

HB 2515 is now eligible for a House vote. Owens said he will continue to push this bill, so it has the opportunity for lawmakers to make a decision on this next criminal justice reform bill by the time deadline week approaches.