WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has died after a house has exploded in west Wichita, according to Sedgwick County dispatch.

Courtesy: Cindy Duncan

Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN News that calls came in around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a house that exploded near the intersection of S Parkridge St and W Blake St.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.