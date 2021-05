WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department closed Pawnee in both directions of travel at St. Claire due to house fire.

Crews responded to the blaze around noon. The department said in a tweet that the fire was visible from the garage.

KSN viewer Brandon Trube sent a photo of the fire as crews arrived.

