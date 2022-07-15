WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita family is left rebuilding after a house fire destroyed everything.

Sunday afternoon, while running errands, Bonnie Hubertus got a call from her mom that firefighters were surrounding her home on W. 31st Street.



“I just didn’t know what was going on. So I turned around and pull back over 31st Street, and my whole house is up in flames,” Hubertus said.

The home Hubertus grew up in was gone.

“From the time the call went out to 911 till the time they got there was four and a half minutes, and it was gone. I mean, I’m just, I can’t even explain it. It’s devastating,” she said.

The fire destroyed all of their belongings inside.

“I cried the day that the firemen were there. I was upset, but it didn’t sink in to process until Monday. I sat and had a literal breakdown,” Hubertus said.

Items destroyed include her 11-year-old son’s leg prosthetics that he has used since he was two.

Courtesy: Bonnie Hubertus

“Well, he can’t walk like a normal person, so he is down on the ground on all fours to crawl. He does hop now. He hops very well everywhere. He goes on one leg, but he can’t do that forever. It exhausts him to do it,” she explained.

These last few days have been a whirlwind for Hubertus as she tries to figure out how to rebuild.

“I just need help, but I hate asking for help. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where to go,” she said.

If you’re interested in helping out bonnie and her son, click here.