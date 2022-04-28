WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire erupted in south Wichita Thursday night.
The fire started just after 9 p.m. The house is located near the intersection of W 55th St S & S Seneca St.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Avoid the area to allow for local fire departments to battle the blaze.
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, a firefighter is being treated for a medical condition.
The Red Cross has been called to assist.
KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.