WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews battled a house fire in south Wichita Monday. First responders were called to the 700 block of S. Lulu at about 6 a.m.

Officials say flames could be seen coming from a one-story home when crews arrived. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. Drivers were asked to avoid the area near Washington and Lincoln.