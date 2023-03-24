WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in east Wichita drew a large response from Wichita Fire Department crews early Friday.

WFD says around 1:15 a.m., dispatchers received a call of a house on fire in the 9000 block of East Cross Creek Circle. Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming from the garage area and the front part of the two-story house.

Multiple lines were stretched to both floors while crews attacked the fire. Due to the advanced stage of the fire, additional crews were requested for assistance.

WFD says for a short time, the occupants of the house were unaccounted for, but they were located in a parking lot behind the house with minor injuries. They were evaluated at the scene and later released.

WFD investigators are still determining the cause of the fire. The cost of the damage will be “fairly significant,” WFD says, likely in excess of $200,000.

No one was injured.