WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire in east Wichita has destroyed a trailer home. The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says the three people inside were saved by their working smoke detectors.

According to the WFD, the fire happened Sunday afternoon. The trailer home is located in the 11700 block of E. Waterman St.

Upon arrival, the WFD said a “heavy fire” was coming from the home and that it was spreading to a neighboring trailer home. They were able to quickly put out the fire.

The house is a complete loss, according to the WFD.

Although the fire is distinguished, the WFD says they will be checking on the fire the rest of the day.

“We just want to make sure nothing else sparks back up,” said Chief Lance Diffenbaugh, of the WFD.

A firefighter suffered minor burns and was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is unknown.