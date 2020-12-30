Crews working to determine the cause of northeast Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Stratford Lane near 13th and Woodlawn.

No one was injured. Fire crews said the home was being renovated at the time of the fire.

“The guys we had to back out at that point because all the floor was soft. We start hitting it from the outside on the back of the house,” said Captain Terry Grisham, Wichita Fire Department.