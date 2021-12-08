Rural Sumner County home destroyed in fire

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Belle Plaine, Derby, and Mulvane battled a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire happened at 1150 Ponderosa Road, just northwest of Belle Plaine and south of the Kansas Star Casino.

#BREAKING – Fire crews from multiple agencies are battling a house fire in Sumner County. We are live at the scene on @KSNNews at 10. pic.twitter.com/YgFpo7LCSd — Emily Younger (@EmilyYoungerTV) December 9, 2021

Derby fire crews were dispatched around 8:23 p.m.

A fire chief told KSN that the owners of the house came home to find flames shooting from their house. No one was injured, but the house is now a complete loss.

The state fire marshal will be down Thursday to investigate the cause of the fire.