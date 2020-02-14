House fire leaves family of five without a home

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mulvane family is left without a home after a fire destroyed the first floor and damaged their basement on Wednesday.

The family of five has been through a lot this year and losing their home just added to the stress.

“Her father-in-law got really sick and lives in Florida, so they made travel down there while he was ill, and they got home, and then, he passed. So then, they had to turn around and go back down,” said Kiersten McKenna, cousin.

As of now, the family is living in a motel that is paid for by their local church. However, Mckenna says the family will soon be living in a two-bedroom hotel with a kitchen inside.

“I set up a fundraiser on Facebook to raise some money just because they lost everything. I’ve also asked for donations. They just don’t have anything,” added McKenna.

The family is looking for kitchenware, toiletries, underwear, clothes, and jackets. Extra-large shirts for men, double XL for men, XL for women, and toddler clothes size three. People are also welcome to donate shoes in sizes nine and 12 in men and 11 in women.

For more information on how you can help this family, click here.

LATEST STORIES: