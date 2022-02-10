WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents of a home in east Wichita have been displaced after a fire broke out on Thursday, February 10.

The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says they received a call around 2:30 p.m. for a house fire located in the 10400 block of East Fawn Grove.

Battalion Chief Kelly Ross says the first arriving companies arrived within minutes and found the fire, and smoke, coming from the home.

“They [firefighters] quickly advanced the hose line inside and they encountered significant fire conditions on the backside of the home that had made it into the home a little bit,” said Kelly.

Kelly says there is damage to the backside of the house, and a significant amount of smoke damage throughout.

No one was injured in the fire.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.