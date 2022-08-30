WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A home in east Wichita was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out on Tuesday evening.

The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says around 8:15 p.m., they received a report of a house fire in the 600 block of N. Battin St.

The crews arrived quickly and saw a “significant” amount of fire showing, which appeared to be the half-story roof of the house.

Firefighters entered the house and located the fire in a bedroom, and extinguished it. WFD says there was someone home at the time and was evaluated by emergency services. Their condition is unknown at this time.

KSN Photo

WFD says there is significant fire and water damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. An investigation is ongoing.