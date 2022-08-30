WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A home in east Wichita was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out on Tuesday evening.

The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says around 8:15 p.m., they received a report of a house fire in the 600 block of N. Battin St.

The crews arrived quickly and saw a “significant” amount of fire showing, which appeared to be the half-story roof of the house.

Firefighters entered the house and located the fire in a bedroom, and extinguished it. WFD says there was someone home at the time and was evaluated by emergency services. Their condition is unknown at this time.

  • KSN Photo

WFD says there is significant fire and water damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. An investigation is ongoing.