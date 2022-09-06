SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) – It’s almost pumpkin season, but carving out a perfect crop has been difficult for local gourd growers.

Both owners of two pumpkin patches said the reason they have pumpkins this year is luck and water. Planning ahead to have pumpkins ready to sell.

“We have a knobby pumpkin there,” said Gary Bussart, the owner of Mr. Gourdman’s pumpkin patch.

Bussart said it has been 2 months since his patch has received any substantial rain and there are deep cracks in the ground, but a decision earlier in the year is now his saving grace.

“In between in our rows it is as dry as it could ever be but we have been really lucky with our irrigation system,” said Bussart.

An irrigation system installed just in time to keep the water flowing and the pumpkins turning orange.

“We are going to start picking in the next couple of days and get a lot of them a good chunk of them out into the shade because they are ready to be picked and if we leave them out in the field they won’t last as long,” said Bussart.

“My grandkids are so excited because grandma I see orange pumpkins do you see that?” asked Debbie Klausmeyer, the owner of Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch.

Also planning ahead the owners of Klausmeyer Farms and Pumpkin Patch said they only planted pumpkins where they can have constant water.

“Last year we saw signs of dryness last year we decided to share that if we can’t plant them with water we are not going to plant them,” said Klausmeyer.

Klausmeyer said they can kept there pumpkins in a constant drip system only turning them off once this summer.

Both owners also shared with rising inflation and the cost to grow the pumpkins, the prices for those pumpkins might be a little higher than last year.