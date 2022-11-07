EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — How can trees protect your home from a grass fire?

According to the El Dorado Kansas Fire Department‘s Facebook page, “Tree management is vital in protecting your home from grass fires.”

The El Dorado Kansas Fire Department shares tips from the National Fire Protection Agency on how to protect your home from a fire.

Tree Spacing

(Courtesy: National Fire Protection Association)

In zone 1/Intermediate zone:

Space trees to have a minimum of 18 feet between crowns, with the distance increasing with the percentage of slope

Tree placement should be planned to ensure the mature canopy is no closer than 10 feet to the edge of the structure

Trees and shrubs should be limited to small clusters

In zone 2/Extended zone:

Trees 30 to 60 feet from the home should have at least 12 feet between canopy tops*

Trees 60 to 100 feet from the home should have at least 6 feet between the canopy tops*

*The crown spacing needed to reduce/prevent crown fire potential could be significantly greater due to slope, the species of trees involved and other site-specific conditions.

For more information on preparing homes for wildfires from the National Fire Protection Association, click here.