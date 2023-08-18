WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two reports looking at community colleges nationwide shows Kansas has two of the top 20 community colleges in the country and three more in the top 100.
The reports from the Website WalletHub also rank Kansas Community College system as 14th in the nation. The reports factored in overall costs, education outcomes, and career outcomes to determine their rankings.
According to the Department of Education, there are 1,047 public community colleges in the United States. There are 20 located in Kansas.
Earning top honors in Kansas Manhattan Area Technical College, which ranks #2 in the nation according to the report from WalletHub. Pratt Community College has been ranked 18th in the nation.
Kansas City Community College received a national ranking of 47, Hutchinson Community College is ranked 51, and Colby Community College is ranked 68th. Other Kansas community colleges rank nationally as follows:
- Johnson County Community College 102
- Cowley County Community College 146
- Barton County Community College 180
- Cloud County Community College 238
- Labette Community College 257
- Garden City Community College 258
- Dodge City Community College 262
- Fort Scott Community College 309
- Seward County Community College 380
- Highland Community College 386th
- Butler Community College 405
- Coffeyville Community College 436
- Allen County Community College 590
Flint Hills Community College and Independence Community College were not included in the rankings.