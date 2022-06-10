WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – What exactly went into testing the water to make sure it was safe for all Wichita water customers?

The laboratory director of the Wichita Water Treatment plant said it’s been a 24/7 job to get all 180 samples tested and it all started with these blue water sampling sites that are across the city.

The blue posts you might see around Wichita are used to test the water quality on a monthly basis.

“We have the distribution pipes underneath the sampling station and they are under certain pressure so once when we open the valve behind me the high power pressure will be splashing out the faucet,” said Dr. Liang Kong, the Laboratory Director of the Wichita Water Treatment Plant.

Once the faucet is turned on, the analyst waits for the water to flush out, then testing begins.

“Pop in the slot – and press read and this will give me the baseline,” said Dr. Kong, walking through the process, “After we pop in the chlorine test packet, shake it, then wait 3 minutes, then press read.”

This tracks the chlorine concentration. Then, in a separate bottle, another water sample.

“That will go back to the lab,” explained Dr. Kong.

At the lab inside the water treatment facility, an analyst will then add a bacteria packet like you see here and put it into the incubator.

“Keeping it at 95 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 hours then we will take it out and identify it to make sure there is no bacteria existent in the sampling station,” said Dr. Kong.

If after 24 hours it changes color there is bacteria in the water. This week all samples came back clear.

“To make sure every resident in Wichita can get good quality of water,” said Dr. Kong.

There are several other tests that also get done at the water treatment lab including testing for trace amounts of metal and other minerals in the water to make sure they are at an acceptable level.