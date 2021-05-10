How friendly is Kansas for police officers? Study says state ranks low

FILE: The newest members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) attend their police academy graduation ceremony at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, March 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas ranks in the worst 10 places to work as a police officer, according to a new study.

Combine high on-the-job risk with increased public criticism, and it becomes harder for law enforcement entities to hire and retain officers. As a result, law enforcement agencies must offer attractive wages and benefits to help recruit new officers and keep their veterans.

In a study by WalletHub, the 50 states plus the District of Columbia were compared across 30 key indicators of “police-friendliness,” including median income, police deaths per 1,000 officers, and state and local police protection expenses per capita. Overall, Kansas ranked 41 out of 51.

Source: WalletHub

The three main categories by which states were evaluated include opportunity and competition, law enforcement training requirements and job hazards and protections. Here are Kansas’ scores:

  • Opportunity & Competition: 38 out of 51
  • Law Enforcement Training Requirements: 44 out of 51
  • Job Hazards & Protections: 32 out of 51

WalletHub also noted Kansas ranked among the five states with the lowest median income growth for law enforcement officers from 2019 to 2020.

The top five “best” states to be a law enforcement officer are:

  1. California
  2. Connecticut
  3. Maryland
  4. District of Columbia
  5. Ohio

The five “worst” states to be a law enforcement officer are:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Nevada
  3. Kentucky
  4. Louisiana
  5. West Virginia

To see the full rankings, you can visit the study here.

