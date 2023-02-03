WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A $1.8 billion deal is coming to Kansas.

Integra Technologies is set to put in a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the Wichita area creating about 2,000 jobs. In addition, the plant is expected to bring in another 3,000 jobs from construction, suppliers, and community businesses.

Integra’s President and CEO, Brett Robinson, says he is confident that they will be able to meet and exceed this worker demand.

“These are high-paying jobs and cutting edge industry that is a very exciting field to work in, constantly changing,” he said. “A large percentage of our positions are entry-level positions, high school degree, GED equivalent, and we will provide the training here at Integra.”

Robinson says they have nearly three dozen community partners to help recruit and grow this workforce.

“We also have phenomenal education partners with Wichita State and WSU tech. In fact, the Kansas Board of Regents has helped us out with every university and technology in the state. The response from all the partners in the educational institutions has been phenomenal,” he added.

WSU Tech is working with Integra to design a new curriculum to meet their industry needs.

“We will be building different levels of training depending on the technician levels, and it’s a whole new world for us,” said Sheree Utash, WSU Tech President. “Whether they’re short-term programs or they’re degree programs, particularly in semiconductor, in automation, in quality and inspection.”

The $1.8 billion project will not go forward without federal CHIPS funding the government has promised to rebuild America’s chip-making capabilities.

If Integra receives the ‘CHIPS act’ funding, Utash says some of that will go toward them.

“There’s a lot of equipment,” she said. “It’s a very expensive program to build out. We need a lot of subject matter expert knowledge from that industry in order to build this and have it have the student outcomes and the knowledge and skills that are going to be needed in the talent pipeline. But we’re committed to do that.”

Robinson says the CHIPS funding applications are expected to launch this month.