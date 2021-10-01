How is Riverfest going?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfest is well underway now that day two has come to a close.

The weather cooperated Friday evening so it seems more people made it out to the festivities. Wichita Riverfest’s Teri Mott said they had music well past the 10 o’clock hour.

“We also have a second stage this year, it’s wave,” said Mott.

Adding a music venue isn’t the only change to this year’s celebration. The parade looked different too.

“Instead of heading downtown and finding a place on the sidewalk to stand, this year you want to get in your car,” she continued.

Drivers followed a predetermined path to enjoy the show. “All the floats, the various displays, will be on either side of the street and you’ll be able to see them as you drive by. We’re excited,” she added.

Once you factor in the weekend’s forecast and the changes to the event, how many people are actually turning out?

“I honestly have no numbers yet. Sometimes we don’t know till after the festival,” claimed Mott.

Numbers are the last thing on her mind. “I just want to see the community unite, get together and have fun. I’m not as focused on the numbers this year, really,” she concluded.

Next year will be Riverfest’s 50th anniversary.