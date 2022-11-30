WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

An enrollment fair on Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon Ave., Suite 1100. Veterans will be able to enroll for health care, file initial or amended disability claims, and learn about other benefits available to them.

A PACT Act Benefits Open House will then be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the auditorium at Dole VAMC, 5500 E. Kellogg. The event will be geared specifically toward key components of the new law and, in addition to the services available on Dec. 2, will also include the opportunity for veterans already enrolled for VA health care to get their initial toxic exposure screening.

Those interested in attending the Dec. 10 event are asked to indicate the services they may require.

For Veterans unable to attend one of the events, VA has published a dedicated web page regarding the PACT Act.