How long will you wait for car parts?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – What used to be overnight can now take two days or longer.

“If we can find a part in New York, I’ll buy it and get it, ah, if it’s available,” said Steve Fenske.

Fenske is the general manager of West Wichita Crash Champions, a body shop that repairs vehicles.

“Sure, we can get parts,” said Fenske. “But there are times now when there are delays. In the last six months, it’s become a lot worse than it used to be. Parts that used to be overnight now become a challenge to get.”

Some who drive for a living have found delays a challenge.

Sarah Bernsten says time is money. Her priority tow truck recently had a bearing go out on the front axle.

“A little frustrating only because I missed having my truck, so I had to be in the backup truck,” said Bernsten with Sunflower Tow Service.

“I know there are challenges with the supply chain. It’s just everywhere you look, it seems.”

Fenske says one of the positives of being with a national auto group is having the ability to put out a company email.

“We will put the email out to everyone, and that helps us find a lot of parts,” said Fenske. “But if we know there will be delays with getting a part, we will let the customer know. And we are not alone.”

“Parts can be a challenge, but we are getting them in,” said Fenske.

Fenske also says specialty parts can be a challenge as well.

“But we get some parts right away. There are still times when we find what we need overnight,” said Fenske. “We keep the wheels turning. And we always talk to the customer to keep them up to date.”