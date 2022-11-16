WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Grab your list! Thanksgiving is approaching, and many people are hitting the grocery store now. This year’s feast will come with a higher price tag.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), you can expect to pay 20% more for Thanksgiving meals this year.

“It was kind of a sticker shock for us,” said Pat Hertel, Yoder Meats in Wichita’s General Manager.

At Yoder Meats, they place their Thanksgiving orders in February.

“Everything was good up until a month and a half ago when the (avian) flu hit everything, and that’s when they told us you’re not getting no big (turkeys) and you’re cut half of your little one’s,” Hertel said. “I’m like, ‘Well, we booked in at this price.’ And they were like, ‘We don’t care.’ So we had to pay that higher price, which means we had to raise our prices.”

Hertel said the price of their turkeys rose about 75 cents to a dollar more than last year.

He added that the limited supply cut their orders in half, “300 birds big ones are gone, which means more people are buying little ones, but I can’t get more little ones. So we’re down to a week left, and I’m almost sold out completely.”

According to the AFBF survey, thanksgiving for a family of 10 in the midwest will cost an average of $64.26.

“Customers about 48% have stated that they’re looking to cut back this holiday season when it comes to preparing and sharing that Thanksgiving meal,” said Sheila Regehr, a Dillons spokesperson.

Dillons is trying to do its part to ease that burden.

“Turkeys, for example, we saw about a 20 cent per pound increase in that cost but have elected not to pass it on to our customers. Here at Dillons, you’ll see our Kroger turkeys and then our Butterball turkeys at just 79 cents a pound,” Regehr said.

When it’s time to check out, the AFBF survey says you can expect your bill to be $10.74 more than last year.

Regehr says you can save even more through coupons on their app and checking their weekly ad for special Thanksgiving deals.