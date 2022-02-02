WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team continues to receive snow reports across the viewing area.

Already, the winter storm has produced several inches of snow and has caused numerous slide-offs around the Wichita area.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team said there might be a brief break in the snow between late morning and early afternoon in southcentral Kansas, but another surge of moisture will pick up snowfall rates again after that.

10:04 a.m. reports

  • Tribune – 1.5 inches
  • Sharon Springs – 3 inches
  • 1 WNW Rosalia – 7.1 inches
  • 4 N Clearwater – 5.3 inches
  • 4 W Belle Plaine – 5 inches
  • 1 ESE El Dorado – 5 inches
  • Cottonwood falls – 4.5 inches
  • Sterling – 4.5 inches
  • 2 NE Salina – 4 inches
  • 2 SSW Newton – 4 inches
  • 1 S Burns – 4 inches
  • 3 NNW Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 3.9 inches
  • 3 SSW Maize – 3.8 inches
  • Oakley 1.5 inches

9:08 a.m. reports

  • Arkansas City – 2 inches
  • Chautauqua – 2.5 inches
  • Milford – 2 inches
  • Oaklawn – 3.5 inches
  • Sterling – 4.5 inches
  • Bentley – 4 inches
  • Salina – 2.5 inches

8:24 a.m. reports

  • Maize – 6 inches
  • El Dorado – 4.3 inches
  • Goodland – 1 inces
  • Enterprise – 3.8 inches
  • Howard – 2 inches
  • Downtown Wichita – 3 inches
  • Emporia – 4.8 inches
  • Peru – 1.7 inches

7:41 a.m. reports

  • Mount Hope – 3 inches
  • Florence – 5.6 inches
  • Winfield – 2.5 inches
  • Emporia – 4 inches
  • Oakley – 1.5 inches

