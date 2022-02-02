WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team continues to receive snow reports across the viewing area.
Already, the winter storm has produced several inches of snow and has caused numerous slide-offs around the Wichita area.
The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team said there might be a brief break in the snow between late morning and early afternoon in southcentral Kansas, but another surge of moisture will pick up snowfall rates again after that.
10:04 a.m. reports
- Tribune – 1.5 inches
- Sharon Springs – 3 inches
- 1 WNW Rosalia – 7.1 inches
- 4 N Clearwater – 5.3 inches
- 4 W Belle Plaine – 5 inches
- 1 ESE El Dorado – 5 inches
- Cottonwood falls – 4.5 inches
- Sterling – 4.5 inches
- 2 NE Salina – 4 inches
- 2 SSW Newton – 4 inches
- 1 S Burns – 4 inches
- 3 NNW Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 3.9 inches
- 3 SSW Maize – 3.8 inches
- Oakley 1.5 inches
9:08 a.m. reports
- Arkansas City – 2 inches
- Chautauqua – 2.5 inches
- Milford – 2 inches
- Oaklawn – 3.5 inches
- Sterling – 4.5 inches
- Bentley – 4 inches
- Salina – 2.5 inches
8:24 a.m. reports
- Maize – 6 inches
- El Dorado – 4.3 inches
- Goodland – 1 inces
- Enterprise – 3.8 inches
- Howard – 2 inches
- Downtown Wichita – 3 inches
- Emporia – 4.8 inches
- Peru – 1.7 inches
7:41 a.m. reports
- Mount Hope – 3 inches
- Florence – 5.6 inches
- Winfield – 2.5 inches
- Emporia – 4 inches
- Oakley – 1.5 inches
