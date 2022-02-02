WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team continues to receive snow reports across the viewing area.

Already, the winter storm has produced several inches of snow and has caused numerous slide-offs around the Wichita area.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team said there might be a brief break in the snow between late morning and early afternoon in southcentral Kansas, but another surge of moisture will pick up snowfall rates again after that.

10:04 a.m. reports

Tribune – 1.5 inches

Sharon Springs – 3 inches

1 WNW Rosalia – 7.1 inches

4 N Clearwater – 5.3 inches

4 W Belle Plaine – 5 inches

1 ESE El Dorado – 5 inches

Cottonwood falls – 4.5 inches

Sterling – 4.5 inches

2 NE Salina – 4 inches

2 SSW Newton – 4 inches

1 S Burns – 4 inches

3 NNW Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 3.9 inches

3 SSW Maize – 3.8 inches

Oakley 1.5 inches

9:08 a.m. reports

Arkansas City – 2 inches

Chautauqua – 2.5 inches

Milford – 2 inches

Oaklawn – 3.5 inches

Sterling – 4.5 inches

Bentley – 4 inches

Salina – 2.5 inches

8:24 a.m. reports

Maize – 6 inches

El Dorado – 4.3 inches

Goodland – 1 inces

Enterprise – 3.8 inches

Howard – 2 inches

Downtown Wichita – 3 inches

Emporia – 4.8 inches

Peru – 1.7 inches

7:41 a.m. reports