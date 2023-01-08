WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Project Linus spans nationwide. Their goal is to make hundreds of handmade blankets for kids of all ages.

“There is a need for the blankets,” said Dawn Johanson, Project Linus Wichita Metro coordinator.

Project Linus Wichita Metro helps hundreds of kids each year.

“Linus’ character is known for his security blanket, so we make security blankets for the children,” said Johanson.

For children who are sick, experiencing trauma, or have another need, the group brings blankets to all kinds of places from the Ronald Mcdonald House to the NICU at Wesley.

Johanson said blanket donations doubled, and the non-profit started working with McConnell Air Force Base in 2022.

“When the airmen or airwomen are deployed, the child will receive a blanket,” said Johanson.

It takes hours of work, and volunteers do not have to have the skills to help out.

“I didn’t know how to sew, so I’m like I’m limited, and so she taught me how to cut the fleece and tie it,” said Mandy Spexarth, Project Linus Wichita Metro blanketeer. She added, “I have a little 5-year-old guy. He will sometimes sit beside me and say mommy, who are we making this blanket for? And I’m like, well, I don’t know exactly, but it is for a little boy or little girl who doesn’t have a blanket who really needs one.”

Over 1,100 blankets were donated in 2022 by the Wichita chapter.

“It’s just something that makes me feel good to know that what I do is appreciated,” said Penny Foster, Project Linus Wichita Metro blanketeer.

Some volunteers are anonymous, donating blankets at drop boxes across the metro area.

“They will just leave a bag of blankets. I have no idea where they come from. They don’t put notes in them, but they are just beautiful,” said Johanson.

Project Linus Wichita Metro is always looking for volunteers, more supplies, and places to donate blankets.

If you are interested in helping, you can learn more here.