How SB-40 impacts Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – On Tuesday, the state supreme court granted a stay for a Kansas law known as ‘SB-40’ that allows people to challenge mask mandates and public gathering restrictions.

Starting next week, USD 259 is requiring all students and staff to wear masks. SB-40 will not impact the school district’s decision or the mandate.

“That is why we have a law dept who takes the time to appropriately research exactly where we stand in regards to the legislative issues,” said Terri Moses, the director of safety services at Wichita Public Schools.

The bill is worded so that parents can challenge and request hearings about mask mandates and other COVID-19 related policies in schools only during a state of emergency. Kansas is currently not in a state of emergency.

But, the bill does impact Sedgwick county commissioners. The bill said that any order that restricts businesses or includes masking residents can challenge and file hearings even if we are not in a state of emergency.

Commissioner Pete Meitzner said SB-40 played a role in his decision to not vote for a county-wide mandate last Friday.

“It says any restriction so anybody can lineup as an individual. company or organization and feel that they were harmed,” said Meitzner.

The Kansas Supreme County is expected to rule on SB-40 by September 16th.