How should parents approach the returning to school conversation with their kids? KSN News talks with professionals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– While the district works out the details of what classes will look like in the fall, it’s up to parents to make sure their kids know about the changes. So how does that look like? KSN Andrea Herrera talked to some local professionals this week after Governor Laura Kelly announced her intent to delay the start of the school.

Professionals say it’s best to let your kids ask the questions first. Meaning give them time to realize school will be different. They say it’s best for students to be able and cope with what’s going to change and let out that sadness, frustration and possibly anger they may have.

But shortly after come up with solutions. Things like small road trips and celebrations could go a long way.

“Giving them opportunities to look forward to something, what did you look forward to? Were you looking forward to a senior trip well maybe could we come up with something like that? Could we come up with things we can, what can we be in control of? We are not in control of the virus; we are not in control of what schools do or what events are allowed but there are some things we can be in control of. Can we plan some things as a family or individually were these are the things that we are going to accomplish this year and ways we are going to celebrate,” said Prevention Facilitator, Chris Gilmore.

They also recommended talking to your kids about this topic weeks before school starts to limit the amount of surprises. KSN News also spoke with a mother who says she’s already started the sanitation conversation with her children to minimize the change they will see when returning to school.

“This should happen whether or not these kids know they can get sick because it’s going to help with other illnesses as well and that will help these children you know with attendance and everything else you could possible think of when it comes to your health. It’s definitely important to make sure these kids are on board instead of just forcing it and that is one big thing,” said Heather Patrick, mother of two.

Patrick also says parents should think about homeschooling their kids if they do not feel comfortable with the school changes.

LATEST NEWS: