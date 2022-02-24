WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Financial advisor Dustin Lentz told KSN there is no secret Russia that is a big exporter of oil and energy. He said the sticker shock of this conflict will come at the pump.

“That’s what we and our analysts really think if it does end up in Wichita and Kansas, probably at the gas pump, natural gas, maybe seeing fluctuations increase in the costs,” said Lentz.

Lentz is a managing partner at Stoutheart Financial Group. He said that although it may not seem like it, there is a possible silver lining to this situation in terms of investing.

“From all-time highs today, we’re down more than 10%, and so anybody that has cash and wants to invest long term, it’s an awesome opportunity,” continued Lentz.

He said market swings in times of global conflict are normal.

“The volatility is not going to go away, especially as long as this is lasting,” he added.

However, he is confident circumstances will change for the better.

“The market always recovers, and things always have improved. We just have to be patient,” he concluded.

From gas to grains – economist Jeremy Hill said Russia competes with Kansas selling of wheat and grains, so imposed sanctions on them could actually be beneficial.

“They’re going to have less supply on the global market. That’s going to, and that’s going to shift a lot more demand to us that would have gone to Russia,” mentioned Hill.

Meaning Kansas farmers can potentially sell more crops for more money.

Hill said if the situation escalates and other U.S. trade partners get involved in the conflict, it will have a bigger impact on our economy.