How the Kansas Highway Patrol and 4 surrounding states are working to make sure your Thanksgiving travel is safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has launched the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign as millions are expected to hit the road for the holiday.

The objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained. The patrol will also provide education that serves as a reminder that buckling up saves lives.

“We will see travel pick up on Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then stay heavy traffic until the end of the weekend as people return home on Sunday,” said KHP Trooper Candice Breshears.

The KHP is also teaming with agencies from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska to encourage state travel.

“Safety, family, and friendships do not end at our state lines,” said Colonel Herman Jones, KHP superintendent. “Kansas will travel across state lines for Thanksgiving and many from neighboring states will visit family and friends in Kansas. To keep everyone safe across the region, we’re teaming up with our partner state agencies to let all motorists know that troopers will be on the road, working to keep all travelers safe.”

All motorists, whether traveling in state or out of state, are encouraged to check weather conditions before beginning the trip and be aware of the options for assistance available in neighboring states.

STATEROADWAY INFORMATIONHIGHWAY HELPLINE
ArkansasIDrive Arkansas*55
IowaIowa 511*55
KansasKanDrive*47
MissouriMoDOT Traveler Information Map*55
NebraskaNebraska 511*55

Emergencies should be reported to 911.

