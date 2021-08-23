How the Pfizer vaccine’s full approval will impact Sedgwick County

KSNW, Kan (KSNW) – Big news on the fight against COVID-19, the FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine for those 16 and older. A first for any COVID vaccine. It’s also something medical experts hope will lead to more voluntary vaccinations.

The Sedgwick county large vaccine site won’t open its doors until Wednesday, but the Sedgwick county deputy health officer Chris Stewart said they are in the process of preparing for an uptick of people now that the FDA has given the Pfizer vaccine full approval.

“We have been preparing for this we have known that this was coming even from the beginning and the other vaccines might be going through they are getting to go through full approval as well,” said Stewart.

Fully approved, the announcement Monday morning brings peace of mind to some people.

“The FDA is a big company so having that approval can make people feel safer about taking the vaccine,” said Fredrick Freeman Jr. who lives in Sedgwick county.

But not everyone thinks full approval will be enough to have a big boost in numbers.

“I think still that will only get us up to 60 percent nationwide,” said James T Manuszak, who lives in Sedgwick county.

The health department said based on past surveys they know people in the county have been waiting for this authorization. They even added more staff for a possible increase in people seeking the shot.

“We are glad for it to happen if it brings more people in the be vaccinated,” said Stewart.

Stewart said the full approval of Pfizer could lead to mandates to get the vaccine.

“That could be a consideration I don’t have full facts on that but states are looking at that I know businesses are once that full approval comes then there is more teeth I guess for businesses And agencies to require vaccines,” said Stewart.

Some people said it might be the only solution.

“We never are going to get through this if people don’t get vaccinated,” said Mary. Heinrich.