How to apply for Operation Holiday 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Applications for assistance through Operation Holiday begin today, Nov. 1, continuing through Nov. 30. You can fill out the application online, by phone at 316-777-6097 (Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. -4 p.m.) or at select in-person application locations:

Application Site Address Phone Days Times Dear Neighbor Ministries 1329 S Bluffview 316-684-5120 Mon-Fri 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Colvin Neighborhood Community Center 2820 S Roosevelt 316-303-8023 Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-12p.m.,

1-5 p.m. Atwater Neighborhood Community Center 2755 E 19th St N

316-303-8016 Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-12 p.m.,

1-5 p.m. Evergreen Community Center 2700 Woodland N 316-303-8036 Mon-Fri 9 a.m. -12 p.m.,

1-5 p.m.

Each year since 1960, HumanKind Ministries partners with the community to distribute basic needs such as food, blankets, children’s coats, and more to thousands of low-income individuals and families—more than 14,000 in 2020 alone. With many families still struggling from the effects of the pandemic, HumanKind says they anticipate serving even more this year.

“Coming together for the holidays has a special meaning this year,” says LaTasha St. Arnault, Humankind Ministries CEO and president. “We want to make sure that the magic of the holidays is accessible to all families in our community—that’s what Operation Holiday is all about.”

Organizations wishing to host collection drives to support Operation Holiday can pick up boxes from HumanKind’s admin office located at 829 N. Market, with items due back by Dec. 10. HumanKind’s greatest needs are new or like-new children’s coats and winter accessories and new or handmade blankets. To make a donation, find a collection box near you, or sign up to volunteer, visit OperationHoliday.org or call HumanKind Ministries at 316-264-9303.

Distribution of goods will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15, through Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Operation Holiday warehouse located in the former Sear’s Auto Center at Towne East Mall.