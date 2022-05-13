NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last two weeks of May, highway drivers heading east from Newton will have to deal with the closing of a popular highway ramp. The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the northbound U.S. Interstate 135 ramp to eastbound U.S. Highway 50.

KDOT has been patching ramps along I-135 and U.S. 50 at Newton. This is KDOT’s plan for the next two ramps set for repairs:

The ramp from southbound I-135 to First Street/Broadway will close at 7 a.m. Monday, May 16, and reopen on Wednesday, May 18. After that ramp reopens on May 18, the northbound I-135 ramp to eastbound U.S. 50 will close for two weeks on the north side of Newton.

The second ramp closing is expected to affect more drivers than the first one since thousands of vehicles use the northbound I-135 ramp to U.S. 50 every day. U.S. 50 and I-135 will be open but possibly down to one lane in some areas.

KDOT is offering the detour seen in red on this map:

It takes drivers from northbound I-135 to K-15, north on K-15 to U.S. 56, east on U.S. 56 to U.S. 77, then south on U.S. 77 to U.S. 50 at Florence. The detour is 51 miles long, compared to the usual 27 miles between Newton and Florence. It will take you about 49 minutes.

Shorter detours

If you want to avoid the extra 24 miles, there are other options. For example, KDOT said motorists can use Old Trail Road to get onto eastbound U.S. 50., but it could be more complicated for drivers unfamiliar with Newton streets.

Here is the shorter detour:

As you are heading north on I-135, take the First Street/Broadway exit. Take the first right on the roundabout, which will head you east on First Street. After a couple of blocks, take a left on Spencer Road. After one-and-a-half miles, turn right onto Old Trail Road. Old Trail Road merges onto eastbound U.S. 50. This detour will take you about 27 minutes.

If you miss the First Street/Broadway exit, your next option will be to take the detour to K-15. Stay on K-15 for about four miles until you get to NE 60th Street. There is a church on the northwest corner of the intersection and a small street sign marking 60th Street. Turn right on 60th. It will take you to the town of Walton, where you can get back onto U.S. 50. This detour will take you about 29 minutes.

KDOT said the northbound I-135 ramp to eastbound U.S. 50 ramp is expected to reopen by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.