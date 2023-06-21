WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County will host a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training Weekend.

The training will be held from June 30 through July 2. It is a 20-hour Federal Emergency Management Agency program held on a Friday evening, all-day Saturday, and Sunday afternoon. The class is limited to 25 participants.

Those who attend all the training will receive a certificate of completion which may be recognized nationally in other communities. It also allows access to future volunteer opportunities.

For more information on how to sign up and to see the class schedule, click here. By registering, it is assumed you will attend each part of the class.

All are welcome to sign-up. However, Maize addresses and surrounding Wichita areas will be given priority.