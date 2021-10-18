How to find registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County before trick-or-treating this Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and children to have a safe Halloween.

The office said there 1,600 registered sex offenders the county, and they want you to know where they reside so you can avoid those houses when trick-or-treating.

To find offenders, visit the offender search website, to see who the registered offenders are and where they are living.

You can also search the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s website for registered offenders in your area.

Citizens are encouraged to check any address where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives. Signing up for automatic email notifications will inform you if an offender moves within a specified radius of any address you register.

If you are not trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, but will be in a family or friend’s neighborhood, register their address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid. You can register any and all of the addresses where your children spend time, for example, friend’s, grandparents, or babysitter’s addresses. The alerts are in real-time and sent out via e-mail as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

For further information, please call the Offender Registration Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3939.