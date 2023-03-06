WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank is hosting Filling the Gap, providing meals for kids across Wichita and the surrounding area during spring break.

The Kansas Food Bank says vacations from school can be a difficult time for a child who depends on school breakfast and lunch.

“With the recent cuts in SNAP (food stamp) benefits and food cost inflation, we know families, especially those with young children, will need additional meal assistance,” said the President and CEO of the Kansas Food Bank, Brian Walker. “We are happy to work with the six community partners to distribute meal kits for kids over Spring Break across Wichita, and the surrounding area when the school meals children rely on are not available to them.”

There will be six locations where kids can get five days’ worth of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals on Monday, March 13, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Pickup locations:

South/Southeast

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center – 2820 S. Roosevelt

Word of Life South – 2020 E. Blake St.

North/Northwest

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center – Parking lot of 2700 N. Woodland

North/Northeast

HealthCore Clinic – 2707 E. 21st St. N.

Oaklawn

Oaklawn Activity Center – 4904 S. Clifton

Haysville

Haysville United Methodist Church – 601 E. Grand

No advanced registration is needed. The program is open to all kids ages 18 and under. Kids must be present to pick up the meals.