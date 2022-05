WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As school winds down, Wichita Public Schools students will be able to get free lunches across the city this summer. USD 259 said no application or registration is required.

Each location will offer grab-and-go meals, and each child will receive a boxed lunch as well as a to-go breakfast for the following day.

Menus are available online by clicking here.

Breakfast menu | Lunch menu

Breakfast will include the following: 1 serving grain, 1 serving fruit or juice and 1 serving milk

Lunch will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving meat/meat alternative, 1 serving fruit, 1 serving vegetable, 1 serving milk

Meals are free for all children ages 1-18. Adults are welcome to purchase a meal

Adult breakfast price: $2.75

Adult lunch price: $4.75

Bring the exact amount. The site workers will not have money to make change.

Site Name Address Dates Open Days Open Meal Times Allen Elementary School 1881 Elpyco St, Wichita, 67218 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm Anderson Elementary School 2945 S Victoria, Wichita, 67216 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 12:15pm – 12:45pm Benton Elementary School 338 S Woodchuck, Wichita, 67209 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:00pm – 12:30pm BGCSCK Oaklawn 4902 S Clifton Ave, Wichita, 67216 06/06/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm BGCSCK Opportunity 2400 N. Opportunity Drive, Wichita, 67219 06/06/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 1:30pm Black Elementary School 1045 N. High St. Wichita, 67203 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:00pm – 12:30pm Brewer Rec Center (lunch only) 1329 E 16th St, Wichita, 67214 05/31/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 11:45am – 12:15pm Buckner Elementary School 3530 E. 27th St. N. Wichita, 67220 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:15am – 11:45am Cessna Elementary School 2101 W. 45th Street South, Wichita, 67217 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:15am – 11:45am Chisholm Trail Elementary School 6015 N. Independence, Wichita, 67219 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:00pm – 1:00pm Cloud Elementary School 1212 W. 25th St. N. Wichita, 67204 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm Christa McAuliffe Academy 2055 S. 143rd St. E. Wichita, 67230 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm College Hill Elementary School 211 N. Clifton Ave. Wichita, 67208 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 1:30pm Colvin Rec Center (lunch only) 2820 S Roosevelt St, Wichita, 67210 05/31/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 12:45pm – 1:15pm Dodge Elementary School 4801 W 2nd St Wichita, 67212 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 1:30pm Earhart Elementary School 4401 N Arkansas, Wichita, 67204 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:00pm – 12:30pm Edgemoor Rec Center 5815 E. 9th St., Wichita, 67208 05/31/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm Enders Elementary School 3030 S Osage Ave, Wichita, 67217 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm Enterprise Elementary School 3605 S Gold St., Wichita, 67217 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm Evergreen Rec Center (lunch only) 2700 N Woodland, Wichita, 67204 05/31/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 11:30am – 12:00pm Gammon Elementary School 3240 N Rushwood, Wichita, 67226 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm Griffith Elementary School 1802 S Bluff St. Wichita, 67218 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 11:30am – 12:00pm Harry Street Elementary School 1605 S Market, Wichita, 67211 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:15am – 11:45am Horace Mann Academy 1243 N Market St, Wichita, 67214 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm Hyde Elementary School 210 N. Oliver, Wichita, 67208 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:15pm – 1:00pm Isely Elementary School 5256 N Woodlawn Blvd, Bel Air, 67220 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 11:15am – 11:45am Jefferson Elementary School 4615 E. Orme Wichita, 67218 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:15am – 11:45am Kensler Elementary School 1030 N Wilbur, Wichita, 67212 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm Linwood Elementary School 1654 S. Hydraulic Wichita, 67211 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm Linwood Rec Center 1901 S. Kansas, Wichita, 67211 05/31/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 12:45pm – 1:15pm Little Early Childhood Center 1613 N Piatt, Wichita, 67214 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 12:30pm – 1:00pm McCollom Elementary School 1201 N. Waddington, Wichita, 67212 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 1:30pm Minneha Elementary School 701 N. Webb Road, Wichita, 67206 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 11:00am – 11:30am New Life Church 1156 N. Oliver Wichita, 67208 06/01/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 11:30am – 12:30pm OK Elementary School 1607 N. West St. Wichita, 67203 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm Orchard Rec Center 4808 W 9th St, Wichita, 67212 05/31/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm Park Elementary School 1025 N. Main, Wichita, 67203 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm Peterson Elementary School 9710 W. Central Ave. Wichita, 67212 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:15pm – 12:45pm Price Harris Elementary School 706 N Armour, Wichita, 67206 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 12:30pm – 1:00pm Seltzer Elementary School 11660 E Lincoln Wichita, 67208 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm Spaght Elementary School 2316 E. 10th St N, Wichita, 67211 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 12:30pm – 1:00pm St. Mark’s United Methodist Church 1525 N Lorraine, Wichita, 67214 06/06/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 11:45am – 12:30pm Stanley Elementary School 1749 S. Martinson St. Wichita, 67213 05/31/2022 – 07/22/2022 Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 1:30pm Washington Elementary School 424 N Pennsylvania Ave. Wichita, 67214 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:15am – 11:45am White Elementary School 5148 S. Kansas St, Wichita, 67216 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm Woodard Rec Center (lunch only) 2755 E. 19th St. Wichita, 67214 05/31/2022 – 07/29/2022 Monday – Friday 11:30am – 12:00pm Woodland Elementary School 1705 N. Salina Wichita, 67203 06/06/2022 – 07/14/2022 Monday – Thursday 12:30pm – 1:00pm Woodman Elementary School 2500 S. Hirman Wichita, 67217 06/06/2022 – 06/30/2022 Monday – Thursday 11:30am – 12:00pm

If you have questions about the food program, click here for the district’s website.