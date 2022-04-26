WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dandelions are one of the most common weeds in Kansas. You can find them in lawns and gardens, among other grassy areas.

Being a weed, they are often undesirable. So, how do you get rid of them?

According to Jeremy Johnson of Johnson’s Garden Center, the answer is herbicides. A herbicide is a chemical used for killing, or inhibiting, the growth of unwanted plants.

“It’s a little bit late to get a good kill,” Johnson said. “But, if you’ve got a lot of them, I’d like to get in there and stop them. Maybe you’re going to stop some from setting more seed and being a problem later on.”

As dandelions are resilient, they can be found in the cracks of driveways and sidewalks too.

“I like to use something like the Killszall because you know you’re going to get a good kill down to the roots,” said Johnson.

Dandelions are perennials. Their flowering period is from April to September, one of the longest flowering seasons of any plant.

Johnson says, “The best prevention is by applying a weed killer in the fall, about late October, early November. That’s going to stop you even from seeing the weeds in the lawn.”