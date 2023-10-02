WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is trying to make signing up for TSA PreCheck easier. If you sign up and are approved, you can go through the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck line instead of the longer security lines at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport and other U.S. airports.

The TSA PreCheck line moves faster because travelers don’t have to remove their shoes, laptops, liquids, belts or light jackets.

“TSA PreCheck offers the ability to go through security faster and not have to wait in line so long, especially during the holidays when air travel is busier,” said Nathaniel Hinkel, Wichita Transit customer experience and business development manager. “It’s just one thing you can do to make your travel day more enjoyable.”

If you qualify for TSA PreCheck, it costs $78 and is good for five years.

Starting today and for the first two weeks of October, Wichita Eisenhower National Airport and IDEMIA are hosting an enrollment event at the airport.

Oct. 2-12: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.

Oct. 13: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

To speed up the process, pre-enroll and select an appointment time:

Click here to fill out the form for TSA PreCheck. Click here to find out what documents to bring to the enrollment event. Search “67209, Wichita, or ICT” to create an appointment or a walk-in appointment. The system will generate available locations. Select Wichita, KS Pop-Up: ICT, 10/2-10/13. Scroll to the bottom and select “Next.” Select an appointment time OR check the box walk-in. Hit submit.

The event is in the meeting rooms on the mezzanine level in the terminal. Free 60-minute parking is available in the airport’s short-term lot.

TSA says about 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes to get through security. Children can usually get the TSA PreCheck on their boarding pass if they travel with an enrolled parent or guardian.