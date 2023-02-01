WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have a traffic warrant or need your driver’s license fixed, you will have a way to do that on Thursday.

The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.

The City of Wichita Police and Courts will help with warrants and payments, and the Department of Motor Vehicles will assist with driver’s license questions and reinstatement.

“It’s for traffic warrants. Everyone at some point has committed a traffic offense, and we are not looking. That’s just it. We are not looking to take people to jail for minor offenses. We want to reserve that for people that represent a danger to the community. People do deserve a second chance,” said Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan.

NexStep Alliance will help with free GED/College for people on probation or parole.

For questions, email lkimrey@wichita.gov.