How to get your traffic warrant in Wichita cleared

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is holding Second Chance Thursday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the atrium at Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St.

Second Chance Thursday allows anyone with a traffic warrant in Wichita to get it cleared and receive a new court date.

Traffic warrants that can be cleared include the following:

  • Driving while suspended
  • No proof of insurance
  • Speeding
  • Parking

Probation violation warrants and notice to appear warrants will also be accepted. DUI’s will not.

The DMV will be in-person to assess Driver’s License Solutions if your license is suspended or revoked.

To check city warrants, click here.

For questions, contact lkimrey@wichita.gov.

