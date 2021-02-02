How-to guide for Kansas unemployment claimants now that website is online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor’s website is back online after being down for those who needed to file for unemployment benefits.

KSN News received several messages from claimants saying they were not able to get into their accounts.

Thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims prompted the state to shut down its processing system this weekend as anti-fraud protections were installed.

“A lot of bad people are out there taking advantage of other people’s misery during this process and trying to enrich themselves,” cybersecurity expert Aaron Crawford said. “This is going to help the department of labor to quickly identify this, remove it out of the stack, not waste time.”

When someone files an unemployment claim, the system will scan the information that is inputted to see if any of it is false or does not add up, and will flag it for the department’s staff to investigate, according to Crawford. This will drastically quicken the claim process, as the staff will not have to go through each individual claim manually.

To date, the department of labor has stopped more than 250,000 fraudulent claims from being paid out.

The department shared a how-to-guide for unemployment claimants to get started on its updated website.

Here is the latest data from the Kansas Department of Labor (as of 1:30 p.m. today)