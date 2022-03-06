HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Across Reno County, many residents have fallen victim to the Cottonwood Complex fire that is burning anything in its track.

Cotton Complex fire burns home near Hutchinson

One person has died, homes have been burned to the ground and pets have been lost.

It started east of Hutchinson on Saturday, March 5 and has burned 12,000 acres as of Sunday morning.

According to Hutchinson County Fire Department Chief Steven Beer, 98% of the fire has been contained in Reno County. The fire has made its way into Harvey County.

To donate to the firefighters fighting the fire, you can bring snacks and drinks, including water and sports drinks, to the Hutchinson Fire Department Training Center, located at 3201 E. 4th in Hutchinson.

Here is how you can help the victims:

For monetary donations, you can call 211, go online to the United Way of Reno County website, or send mail to the United Way of Reno County, located at 924 N Main St in Hutchinson, Kan. 67501.

You can also donate to the Reno County Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD) through their website.

You can donate directly to Buhler School students, families and employees by writing a check to the Buhler Education Foundation with “fire victims” in the memo line. That check can be dropped off at any First National Bank location or mailed to USD313, 406 W 7th in Buhler, Kan. 67522.

According to Buhler Schools Superintendent Cindy Couchman, there are four families with students attending the school that need help.

Many of the victims have set up GoFundMe accounts and fundraisers on Facebook.

You can donate to Beverly and Roger on their GoFundMe. They lost their home, cars and their beloved pets.

You can donate to Tammy Brown on her GoFundMe. She lost her home.

You can donate to West Lloyd on Facebook. He lost his home.