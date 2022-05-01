ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 1, the City of Andover KS announced they will be ready for volunteers later this week.

As City officials are currently working with survivors to assess their needs, they are not ready for volunteers quite yet.

To sign up to volunteer, you can go to the United Methodist Church, 1429 N Andover Rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

The City of Andover is hoping to start volunteer work at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, to avoid more upcoming severe weather.

