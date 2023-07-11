A package is delivered and placed on a wet stoop in the rain in the front of a house exposed to the elements and theft by a delevery service.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is a prime time for packages to be delivered in Kansas, as Amazon is having sales and discounts during its annual Prime Days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While it can be fun to find a deal and press the add to cart button, it’s also important to make sure your packages are safe when they arrive.

The Olathe Police Department on Tuesday made a Facebook post giving tips on how to make sure you don’t fall prey to porch pirates taking packages while you are unaware.

Here are a few of the tips mentioned:

Remove packages immediately after delivery

Schedule deliveries for a time when someone is home and can receive the package

Use technology like cameras, lock boxes, etc., to deter thieves

Some smart cameras have the ability to talk to the delivery driver at your front door, so you could tell them to leave it in a certain place.

If your package was delivered, but you believe it was stolen, contact the delivery company for confirmation. If an Amazon driver delivers your package directly, check your order on the app for a photo of where the package was placed.

If purchasing through Amazon, there is an option to leave a note digitally for your delivery. You can use this to tell the driver to leave the package in a specific spot that may be out of sight of thieves or to ring the doorbell. You can also leave a note on your door.

Those in an apartment complex can use this feature to have your driver leave the package at your leasing office so it is safe until you can pick it up.