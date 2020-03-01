How to make sure your 2020 Census forms are legitimate

FILE – This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Most Americans say they are likely to participate in the 2020 census, but some doubt that the U.S. Census Bureau will keep their personal information confidential. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 7 in 10 Americans say it’s extremely or very likely they will participate in the census this year. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans will soon fill out 2020 Census forms, and for the first time, they have the option to do it online. But it’s important to remember, make sure you know the forms are legitimate. The 2020 Census will only ask you 10 questions. Within those 10 questions, your Social Security number is not one of them.

Experts at the Better Business Bureau say people will start to see the Census forms show up by mail starting March 12. You can respond online or fill out their forms over the phone or in-person with a Census agent. You may also fill out the information on the paper form. They say the 2020 Census will not share your documented information .

“The Census is beneficial because that is how the federal money is allocated to local communities. So the Census looks at everything from schools to roads and how much money should be allocated to those resources,” said State Director of Better Business Bureau, Denise Groene.

Experts also say every time a household fills out a Census form they are helping their community receive funds that will benefit organizations like Head Start, SNAP, health care and more. For more information on how to make sure your 2020 Census form is legitimate you can visit 2020Census.Gov or Census.Gov.

NOTE: This story corrects an earlier version. The Census Bureau does not email forms, nor do they request email addresses. Expect Census forms to show up by mail. You can respond to the forms online.

