WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County used Civic Ready Alerts last week in a deadly shooting and standoff in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 people received the text, call, or email alerting them to the situation.

Cod Charvat, operations manager for Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it was the first for a public safety alert. However, it has been used for prior weather alerts since it went live back in May.

