WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Did you know the city of Wichita has a website to track snow removal on the streets?

The site can be found by clicking here. The city’s snowplows are equipped with GPS and provide real-time data to residents to determine which streets and areas have been treated.

The city on Tuesday said responders will be working 12-hour shifts throughout the upcoming storm to clear streets.

Megan Lovely, communication manager for Wichita, told KSN News the city if fully staff to deploy a full contingent of snowplows. She also added that the city is fully stocked on materials with 6,000 tons of salt/sand mix ready in domes at three locations.

You can track the latest developments on the storm, by clicking the Storm Track 3 Forecast.