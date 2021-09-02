How to watch the Walnut Valley Festival online

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time, fans of the popular Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield will get to enjoy some of the musical performances online. Festival organizers plan to livestream the acts on Stage 1 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-18.

Livestream viewers will also get to listen to a set featuring the winners of this year’s National Flat Pick Guitar Championship and another with the International Finger Style Guitar champions.

It will cost you some money. To livestream for just one day, the cost is $20. For all three days, it is $50.

That is a lot less than the price you would pay to see the acts live. The cost of the full five-day festival is $100 if you buy your ticket by Sept. 10. If you buy your ticket at the gate, the full festival will cost you $125. Those prices will get you the streaming option for free. If you bought your ticket online, you will get an email about the livestreaming.

Fans who bought tickets for cash or did not supply an e-mail address can complete a form on the festival website at https://www.wvfest.com/liveonstage1/ by September 10 and will then be sent the information needed to view the show.

Stage 1 features most of the performers who play at the festival over the weekend. They include:

The Dillards

The Steel Wheels

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Juni Fisher

Tom Chapin & Michael Mark

Appalachian Road Show

John McCutcheon

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Bing Futch

Damn Tall Buildings

Rachel Baiman & George Jackson

The Cowboy Way

Bill Evans

Tim May & Steve Smith

3 TRAILS WEST

Mile Twelve

Byron Berline Band & Legacy Grass

The Gothard Sisters

Pretend Friend

Old Sound

Tray Wellington Band

Purchase tickets for the livestream at Mandolin.com.