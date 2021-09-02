How to watch the Walnut Valley Festival online

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time, fans of the popular Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield will get to enjoy some of the musical performances online. Festival organizers plan to livestream the acts on Stage 1 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-18.
Livestream viewers will also get to listen to a set featuring the winners of this year’s National Flat Pick Guitar Championship and another with the International Finger Style Guitar champions.
It will cost you some money. To livestream for just one day, the cost is $20. For all three days, it is $50.
That is a lot less than the price you would pay to see the acts live. The cost of the full five-day festival is $100 if you buy your ticket by Sept. 10. If you buy your ticket at the gate, the full festival will cost you $125. Those prices will get you the streaming option for free. If you bought your ticket online, you will get an email about the livestreaming.
Fans who bought tickets for cash or did not supply an e-mail address can complete a form on the festival website at https://www.wvfest.com/liveonstage1/ by September 10 and will then be sent the information needed to view the show.
Stage 1 features most of the performers who play at the festival over the weekend. They include:
- The Dillards
- The Steel Wheels
- Missy Raines & Allegheny
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
- Juni Fisher
- Tom Chapin & Michael Mark
- Appalachian Road Show
- John McCutcheon
- Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
- Bing Futch
- Damn Tall Buildings
- Rachel Baiman & George Jackson
- The Cowboy Way
- Bill Evans
- Tim May & Steve Smith
- 3 TRAILS WEST
- Mile Twelve
- Byron Berline Band & Legacy Grass
- The Gothard Sisters
- Pretend Friend
- Old Sound
- Tray Wellington Band
Purchase tickets for the livestream at Mandolin.com.