WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – AAA of Kansas says washing winter off your car could save you from a costly bill.

Road salt can damage the undercarriage of a vehicle and lead to rust and more.

“Taking the time for a quick car wash now could save car owners both time and money down the road,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “Corroded brake lines, often the result of road salts and de-icers, can cost hundreds of dollars to replace, or more, depending on the vehicle.”

The National Highway Traffic Association previously issued a safety advisory linking road salt and de-icers to the corrosion of brake components that could, eventually, lead to brake failure, especially in older vehicles.

AAA says research indicates Americans spend $3 billion a year on repairs from rust damage caused by de-icers.

The organization recommends motorists take the following preventative steps to minimize damage and risk: