WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – AAA of Kansas says washing winter off your car could save you from a costly bill.
Road salt can damage the undercarriage of a vehicle and lead to rust and more.
“Taking the time for a quick car wash now could save car owners both time and money down the road,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “Corroded brake lines, often the result of road salts and de-icers, can cost hundreds of dollars to replace, or more, depending on the vehicle.”
The National Highway Traffic Association previously issued a safety advisory linking road salt and de-icers to the corrosion of brake components that could, eventually, lead to brake failure, especially in older vehicles.
AAA says research indicates Americans spend $3 billion a year on repairs from rust damage caused by de-icers.
The organization recommends motorists take the following preventative steps to minimize damage and risk:
- When possible, limit driving immediately before, during and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied and are at their highest concentrations.
- Frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve and neutralize road salts. Many drive-through car washes offer an undercarriage rinse as an option.
- Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.
- Repair any body damage and touch up paint scratches and chips that expose bare metal which could lead to rust.
- Give the entire vehicle and undercarriage one last cleaning in the spring. Any deposits left over from winter can continue to cause corrosion year-round if not properly removed.