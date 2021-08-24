How Wichita high school football teams handle the heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — School is back in session, but the summer heat is hanging on. The hot temperatures are forcing some sports teams to get creative to try and stay cool.

Schools in the area had a choice to either move their practices indoors today to avoid the heat or wait to start practice after 6 p.m. when temperatures began to cool. The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles were among the many that chose the latter.

“We make sure we take a break every 10 minutes. Make sure they’re getting water every 10 minutes. We have ice towels out here to cool down, we have an ice bath for emergencies,” said Dusty Trail, Bishop Carroll’s head football coach.

For the school’s athletic trainers, symptoms of heat illness are something they are constantly checking.

“With heat illness, the players, we look for a lot of cognitive stuff,” said Jacob Elpers, Bishop Carroll’s head athletic trainer. “They start to be a little woozy, they start to get dizzy, light-headed, just not really making a lot of sense.”

Wichita Heights High School decided to hold practice inside around 4 p.m. Their turf field was around 125 degrees at the time.

“We have a heat plan in place ready to go if days like this happen,” explained Michael Church, Wichita Heights athletic director. “So for my coaches, this is nothing new.”

Head football coach Dominick Dingle reiterated that point.

Dingle and his players believe their ability to digest more film can also help in their success.

“We’ve prepared mentally, physically no matter if it’s inside or outside, every rep is important.”

Wichita Heights is moving their practice to 6 p.m. for the rest of the week, so they can be outside again.